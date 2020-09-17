2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 52.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 758,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,789,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 132.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter.

2U stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. 28,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.83. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.