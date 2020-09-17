$332.10 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report sales of $332.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.39 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $351.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after purchasing an additional 252,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. 6,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,887. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

