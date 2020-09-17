$352.76 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $352.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.45 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $337.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $1,282,002.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,320.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,710,137 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $77,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $118.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

