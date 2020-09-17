$352.76 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $352.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.50 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $337.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.21. 765,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $118.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,137 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

