$36.92 Million in Sales Expected for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to announce $36.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.04 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $144.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.56 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $189.80 million, with estimates ranging from $182.35 million to $197.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLR shares. National Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:KLR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

