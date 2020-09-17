$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $17.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 7,097,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,818,334. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

