$406.55 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $406.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.10 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $379.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 330,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,071. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

