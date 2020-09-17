4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 1,021,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 760,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of 4Licensing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $366,735,491.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4Licensing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 4Licensing from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4Licensing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent quarter.

4Licensing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

