$5.94 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $5.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.92 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $21.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $21.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $30.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

QCOM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. 7,413,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,063. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

