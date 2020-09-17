5,323 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

NYSE HD traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.63. 3,379,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,725. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $303.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.