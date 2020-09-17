$564.59 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report $564.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.90 million and the highest is $586.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $614.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76,136 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 532,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,227. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

