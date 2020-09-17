$63.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report sales of $63.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.55 billion and the highest is $67.85 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $273.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.36 billion to $277.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $313.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $297.20 billion to $331.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,302,781. The firm has a market cap of $1,944.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $127,410,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

