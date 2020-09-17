$64.28 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post sales of $64.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.71 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $68.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $261.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $273.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $278.65 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,244. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 2,164 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $59,639.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,142 shares of company stock worth $1,414,019. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

