$664.88 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report sales of $664.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $682.00 million. Icon posted sales of $710.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.59. 272,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.10. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,826,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,017,000 after buying an additional 125,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,542,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Icon by 93,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 2,010,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Icon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

