$749.38 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to report $749.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.80 million and the highest is $754.86 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $842.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 424,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,845. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.91.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.