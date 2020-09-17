$756.32 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report sales of $756.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.54 million to $760.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $732.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.94. 1,424,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,807. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.17 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

