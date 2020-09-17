$9.03 Million in Sales Expected for HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report $9.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.38 million to $9.68 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 84,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,567. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

