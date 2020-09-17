$9.27 Billion in Sales Expected for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post $9.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.53 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.67 billion to $43.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,006,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $101,460,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 268,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 602,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after buying an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.