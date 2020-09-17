A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.63% of A. O. Smith worth $47,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after acquiring an additional 457,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 144,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. 63,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

