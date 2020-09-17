Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.90.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. 504,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,386. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 736,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 512,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,248,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after buying an additional 446,311 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

