AAX Token (AAB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.60 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.04550474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035065 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

Buying and Selling AAX Token

