Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NYSE AKR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after acquiring an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 832,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.