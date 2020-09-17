Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Up 9.9%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.97. 621,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 240,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHV. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.