ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of ACMR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 454,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,966. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $5,650,696.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,459 shares in the company, valued at $17,692,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,785 shares of company stock worth $8,669,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $7,130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $1,396,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth $670,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

