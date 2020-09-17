Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.04

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and traded as high as $97.40. Actual Experience shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 3,782 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

About Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

