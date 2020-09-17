Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.70

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and traded as high as $21.43. Actuant shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 274,547 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Actuant stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

