ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Major Shareholder Sells $117,604.08 in Stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) major shareholder Kenneth A. Chymiak sold 31,614 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $117,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 61,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.34%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

