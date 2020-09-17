ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Major Shareholder Sells $50,303.00 in Stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) major shareholder Kenneth A. Chymiak sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $50,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AEY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,622. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 9.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.