Aeryus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,766.00 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 184.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Aeryus has traded up 333.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $288,865.99 and approximately $3,766.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00089577 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00302845 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041995 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000400 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

