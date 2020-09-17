Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Mercatox. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $42.59 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000648 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 366,482,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,661,918 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Zebpay, OKEx, OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinBene, LATOKEN, IDAX, Kyber Network, Liqui, Koinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, BitMart, Crex24, DragonEX, BigONE, HADAX, Binance, OOOBTC, Mercatox, FCoin and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

