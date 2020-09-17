Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. 12,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,324. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

