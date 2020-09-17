AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

AGF.B traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,521. The stock has a market cap of $398.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.60.

In other AGF Management news, Director Blake Charles Goldring acquired 235,264 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,198,693.61. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,633,473.77. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$116,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,227,135.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

