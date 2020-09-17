Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Receives $87.17 Average PT from Analysts

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.17.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.89. 38,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

