AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Trading 11.8% Higher

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. 478,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 155,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

