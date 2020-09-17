Aion (AION) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, RightBTC, IDEX and Liqui. Aion has a total market cap of $45.00 million and $1.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, BitForex, DragonEX, Koinex, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

