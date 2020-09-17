Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Up 0.1%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.42 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.10 ($1.01). 28,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 402,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million and a PE ratio of 128.00.

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

