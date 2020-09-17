AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

AlarmCom stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 294,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,113. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $6,871,037.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $90,572.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,918 shares of company stock worth $10,751,443. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 49,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 199,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

