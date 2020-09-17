Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,747 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.14. 9,568,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,353,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.32. The firm has a market cap of $752.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.