Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.80. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 6,526 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.39 million during the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.