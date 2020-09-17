Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.00 ($57.65).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

ALO stock traded up €0.49 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, hitting €45.84 ($53.93). The stock had a trading volume of 792,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.44.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

