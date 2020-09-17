Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Christopher M. Lal Sells 1,920 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $211,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.28, a P/E/G ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

