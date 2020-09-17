Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.41% of Altice USA worth $53,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altice USA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA by 493.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 162,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.96. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,780,927 shares of company stock valued at $132,718,749 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.