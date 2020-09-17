Altus Midstream (ALTM) & The Competition Financial Survey

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) is one of 36 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altus Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

This table compares Altus Midstream and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million -$1.34 billion 0.07 Altus Midstream Competitors $6.38 billion $570.90 million 39.07

Altus Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream’s competitors have a beta of 2.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altus Midstream and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Midstream Competitors 623 2218 2641 102 2.40

As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Altus Midstream’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Altus Midstream Competitors -8.51% 53.21% 5.35%

Summary

Altus Midstream competitors beat Altus Midstream on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.