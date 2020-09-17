ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Up 8.6%

ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.40. 106,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 103,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INZY. Wedbush assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71.
In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.
ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:INZY)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.
