ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Up 8.6%

ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.40. 106,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 103,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INZY. Wedbush assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($6.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Limited will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

