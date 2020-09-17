Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

