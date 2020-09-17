Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 789,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,233. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $3,517,742.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,967,116.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ameresco by 44.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.