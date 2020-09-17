American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

