American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

AWK stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.77. 666,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.02. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

