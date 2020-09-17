Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $175.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

