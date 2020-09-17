Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Sells $205,299.36 in Stock

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 151,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSF. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

